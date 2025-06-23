Global McDonald’s Inspired Icons Appear In Canada

Breaking News! McDonald’s menu items from across the globe have gone missing, and are now appearing in Canada, beginning tomorrow June 24th at participating restaurants for a limited time. The new International Menu Heist lineup includes the Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich (Japan), the Big Rösti (Germany), McPizza Bites (Italy), Biscoff® McFlurry®(Belgium), and two limited edition dipping sauces: Garlic Mayo-Style Sauce (the UK) and Sweet Tangy Chili Dip (Australia).

Embark on an exciting flavour adventure with the International Menu Heist line-up, including:

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich: The tastiest new sando has touched down! Enjoy the breaded seasoned chicken patty, covered in a delicious, sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and a sesame seed bun.

Big Rösti: While the origins of the hamburger are up for debate, there’s no debate on the Big Rösti – it’s so good. Picture a beautifully beefy burger, hickory-smoked bacon, melt-in-your-mouth processed cheese, delicious cheese sauce and the jewel in the bun: our golden “Rösti” hash brown. Served on a fluffy bun topped with rolled oats.

McPizza Bites: We know Canadians love the McPizza, so we’re bringing an international twist on a fan favourite with McPizza Bites, the antipasto you’ve been waiting for. Made with melt-in-your-mouth mozzarella cheese and rich tomato sauce, all wrapped in a delicious, toasted pizza dough – good enough to make you say bravissimo! It’s time for a pizza party, and you’re all invited.

Biscoff® McFlurry: An instant Belgian classic: the Biscoff® McFlurry has made its way to Canadian shores! Think creamy vanilla soft serve swirled together with Biscoff® cookie crumbs. Now you can picture yourself wandering cobbled streets of Bruges while tucking in to this deliciously sweet treat.

Dipping Sauces:

Garlic Mayo-Style Sauce: If you’re feeling peckish and fancy something that’ll make you say cor blimey, our Garlic-Mayo Style Sauce will be right up your street – it’s a UK favourite, perfect for dipping your McPizza Bites.

Sweet Tangy Chili Dip: G’day mate, it’s time to embrace your inner Maccas and get the taste of Australia with the new Sweet Tangy Chili Dip! It’s sweet with a little kick that’ll give your McNuggets® an extra zing and leave you asking for more.

The International Menu Heist lineup is available for a limited time only at participating Canadian restaurants, head to your local McDonald’s to try all the items before they disappear.

Wanting even more? From Summer Drink Days to the McValue Menu, McDonald’s Canada is keeping joy within reach, offering delicious meals at great prices that enhance life’s occasions – big and small.