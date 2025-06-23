Ontario Supporting Spring Ice Storm Recovery

The Ontario government is launching two one-time financial assistance programs to support communities impacted by the March 28, 2025 ice storm. The Municipal Ice Storm Assistance program will help municipalities pay for emergency response and clean-up costs and the Business Ice Storm Assistance program will help small businesses, small farms and not-for-profit organizations pay for costs not covered by private insurance.

“Our government is stepping up to provide impacted communities with the resources they need to recover and rebuild,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These new programs will deliver critical financial support to help make communities safe, protect local jobs and get businesses back on their feet.”

The March 28, 2025 storm impacted a wide area of central and eastern Ontario, leaving nearly 400,000 homes and businesses without power. Eligible small businesses, small farms, not-for-profit organizations and municipalities have until October 31, 2025 to apply for financial support under the programs.

Eligibility, program guidelines and application details for the assistance programs are posted online on the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance program and Business Ice Storm Assistance program webpages.