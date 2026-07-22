Unwanted Guest Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Ramara Resident

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving charges following an incident in Dalton Township.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 6:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Kirkfield Road, Dalton Township. It was reported that an unwanted guest had attended the residence and was refusing to leave. Officers attended and located the individual. Through investigation, impaired driving charges were laid against the unwanted guest.

Kelly Sedore, 62-year-old of Ramara Township, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date. As a result of the charge, the driver received an immediate 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The vehicle was removed from the scene by a tow operator and held at an authorized impound facility in accordance with provincial impaired driving legislation.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law, and preserving public safety.