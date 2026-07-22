Huntsville Landlord Fined $10,000 For Fire Code Violation

The Huntsville Fire Department has concluded a lengthy enforcement process involving a multi‑unit residential rental property where a landlord failed to comply with an order issued under the Ontario Fire Code.

Over a period of 10 months, Fire Prevention Officers worked with the property owner to address unsafe combustible storage inside the building’s basement fuel‑fired service room. Despite repeated inspections, written direction, and ongoing attempts to achieve voluntary compliance, the hazardous conditions remained unresolved.

Because the stored combustibles created a significant fire risk and could have endangered residents if a fire occurred in the service room, the Fire Department proceeded with charges. The matter was heard before the Ontario Court of Justice, where the landlord was found guilty of failing to comply with an inspection order and was fined $10,000.

“Combustible storage in a fuel‑fired service room is a serious hazard,” said Steve Markham, Public Education and Fire Prevention Officer. “We always try to work collaboratively with property owners, but when compliance isn’t achieved and resident safety is at risk, enforcement becomes necessary.”

The Huntsville Fire Department reminds landlords and property managers that they are legally responsible for maintaining fire‑safe conditions within their buildings, including keeping service rooms clear of combustibles and ensuring full compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

Residents with fire safety concerns in rental properties are encouraged to contact the Huntsville Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division.