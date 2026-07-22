Health Unit Shares Video On How To Use Naloxone

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is sharing How to Use Naloxone, a brief training video that provides step-by-step instructions on how to recognize an opioid poisoning and respond using naloxone.

Naloxone is a lifesaving medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid poisoning by restoring normal breathing in someone whose breathing has slowed or stopped. Anyone can carry naloxone, and kits are available free of charge at most pharmacies and through many community organizations that work closely with people who use drugs.

Naloxone works quickly, usually within two to three minutes, and can be given as a nasal spray or injection. Naloxone is generally safe for people of all ages and will not harm someone who is not experiencing an opioid poisoning. However, 911 should always be called when naloxone is given because opioids can remain in the body longer than naloxone. Naloxone does not reverse the effects of benzodiazepines, medetomidine or other non-opioid drugs.

If someone appears to be experiencing a drug poisoning, call 911 immediately. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act offers some legal protection to people who provide emergency help during a drug poisoning.

The health unit reminds the public that there is no way to know for certain what substances may be present in the unregulated drug supply. To reduce the risk of drug poisoning, people who use drugs should use with someone they trust, start with a smaller amount, arrange for someone to check on them, consider using the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-NORS (6677), and always carry naloxone.

For more information about naloxone and opioid poisonings, visit the health unit’s website at smdhu.org/opioids.