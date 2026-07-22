Barrie Woman Charged With Mischief After Calling Police 31 Times

A Barrie woman is facing charges for repeatedly calling the Barrie Police Service despite being advised to stop unless she was experiencing an actual emergency or had a different matter to report.

On July 18, 2026, around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to the woman’s initial call and advised her that the matter would be investigated.

Over a roughly six-hour period starting around 9:30 p.m., the accused contacted Barrie Police via 911 seven times and the non-emergency number 24 times regarding the same matter. During the repeated calls, she became verbally abusive with Communications staff.

The excessive calls resulted in a public mischief charge for the 38-year-old woman from Barrie.

Calling 911 or the non-emergency line repeatedly will not move an investigation forward. It can, however, tie up resources necessary for a genuine emergency.

If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately. If you need police assistance, but there is no immediate threat, call 705-725-7025. If you have already reported the matter, please allow time for officers to respond and investigate the matter.

More information on when to contact 911 or the non-emergency line is available on the BPS website: https://www.barriepolice.ca/when-to-call-9-1-1/