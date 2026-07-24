Join The Team At All About Kitchens In Huntsville

All About Kitchens is growing, and we’re looking for great people to join our team.

We currently have full-time opportunities available for both an experienced Cabinet Maker and a General Labourer in our Huntsville cabinet shop. Whether you’re an experienced craftsperson or someone looking to build a career in the woodworking and cabinetry industry, we’d love to hear from you.

Our Cabinet Maker position is ideal for someone who takes pride in quality craftsmanship and enjoys building custom cabinetry and millwork for residential and commercial projects. The successful candidate will be confident working independently while maintaining exceptional attention to detail.

Our General Labourer position is a hands-on role supporting our cabinet manufacturing and installation teams. Responsibilities include assisting with cabinet assembly, material handling, shop organization, loading and unloading deliveries, preparing job sites, and supporting the team wherever needed. Experience in construction, woodworking, cabinetry, or manufacturing is an asset, but we are happy to train someone with a strong work ethic and a willingness to learn.

At All About Kitchens, we believe a great workplace is about more than the work itself. We offer a four-day work week with no weekends required, paid lunches, group benefits, competitive wages based on experience, opportunities for training and advancement, and a supportive team environment where quality workmanship is valued.

Cabinet Maker wages range from $28 to $35 per hour based on experience, skill level, and industry knowledge. Competitive wages are also offered for the General Labourer position based on experience.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to build your career with a respected, growing company in Muskoka, we’d love to hear from you.

Please send your resume to trevor@shopchaulk.com

*This Article Is Sponsored By: All About Kitchens