OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.

On July 21, 2026 at 12:30 p.m., members of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team were conducting commercial motor vehicle enforcement at the Gravenhurst Truck Inspection Station on Highway 11 South when an officer noticed a vehicle stopped nearby, alongside Highway 11 South in a concerning manner. The officer conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 46-year-old James Ball of Barrie, ON with Impaired Driving – Over 80 and Operation while Prohibited. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 8, 2026 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving has a significant impact on the safety of Muskoka roads, if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call police. The consequences for driving while impaired are significant and include an immediate 90-day drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.