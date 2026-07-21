Sign Up Now For This Tour Gravenhurst By E-Bike Package

Guided E-bike tour, bakery treats & Muskoka Discovery Centre admission

Prepare for the ultimate e-bike adventure through Gravenhurst, where history, food, and Muskoka charm come together!

Offered every Thursday, choose your start time — 10:00am or 1:30pm — and meet your local guide at the Fairfield Hotel, where you’ll be set up on a pedal-assist e-bike and given a quick safety briefing before hitting the road. Ride through charming historic neighbourhoods and quiet back roads, taking in panoramic views and the stunning Lake Muskoka waterfront along the way.

Along the route, stop at The Bakery for their world-famous apple fritter, soak in the waterfront scenery at Gull Lake Park, and roll through a scenic stretch of the Leo Heritage Trail. You’ll also pass the iconic Steamship Dock, home to Muskoka’s legendary steamship heritage.

Following your tour, you’ll receive a voucher for general admission to the Muskoka Discovery Centre — redeemable at your own pace, any time during operating hours, where exhibits, restored vessels, and the rich maritime history of the region await.

Book now for an unforgettable blend of adventure, culture, and local discovery! Pedal-assist e-bikes make the ride a breeze for most fitness levels.

You must be 16 years of age and able to safely ride a standard bike to join this tour.

Book your Adventure

Price: $107 All prices are in Canadian dollars and include taxes and booking fees.

Date and Time: Thursdays, 10:00am and 1:30pm

Level of Activity: Easy

Duration and Distance: 1.5 hours approx round trip E-bike tour + Muskoka Discovery Centre at your own pace.

Minimum age: 16 years old +

The Great Canadian Wilderness TICO Registration #50027320 3-1 Taylor Road, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1W8 (705) 646-0490

The Great Canadian Wilderness does not offer travel cancellation or out-of-province medical insurance. We recommend purchasing insurance independently through your preferred provider.

Package Includes:

Muskoka Guided E-Bike Tour: Bakery to Boardwalk:

Discover the best of Gravenhurst on a relaxed, 90-minute guided e-bike tour that goes beyond the main street. Offered every Thursday at 10:00am and 1:30pm, this tour starts at the Fairfield Hotel and takes you through charming historic neighbourhoods, past panoramic lookouts, and along the stunning Lake Muskoka waterfront — with a stop at The Bakery for a fresh, famous apple fritter (one per person).

Take in the iconic Steamship Dock, explore a section of the Leo Heritage Trail, and soak up the scenery that makes Gravenhurst one of Muskoka’s most beloved towns. The pedal-assist e-bikes are perfect for all ability levels, so everyone can enjoy the ride. Tour includes a premium e-bike, helmet, certified guide, and one fresh apple fritter per person.

Muskoka Discovery Centre: General Admission:

After completing your e-bike tour, you’ll receive a voucher for general admission to the Muskoka Discovery Centre — yours to use at your own pace, any time throughout the summer of 2026 during operating hours.

Step into the heart of Muskoka at the Muskoka Discovery Centre, where history, culture, and nature come together in a series of award-winning exhibits. From the ancient Indigenous heritage of Misko-Aki: Confluence of Cultures to the inspiring story of sustainability with Wanda III: Steam to Green, there’s something for everyone. Explore the vast Muskoka Watershed in Watershed Wonders, and marvel at the timeless beauty of classic boats in the Grace & Speed Boathouse.