OSPCA Expands Support For Pets Displaced By Northern Ontario Wildfires

As wildfires continue to force evacuations across Northern Ontario, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is helping keep families and their pets together by providing emergency support for animals displaced by the crisis.

Working alongside the Ministry of Emergency Preparedness and Response, the Red Cross, municipalities, Airbnb, 211Ontario, and animal welfare partners across Ontario, the Ontario SPCA is providing a range of services to support evacuated families and their animals, including:

Pet-friendly housing: Working with Airbnb to help displaced families find temporary accommodations where they can stay with their pets.

Working with Airbnb to help displaced families find temporary accommodations where they can stay with their pets. 211Ontario support: Connecting people affected by the wildfires with pet-related resources.

Connecting people affected by the wildfires with pet-related resources. Emergency boarding: Adoptable animals from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Northwest Animal Centre in Thunder Bay have been moved south to provide temporary shelter at the centre for displaced animals while families get settled.

Adoptable animals from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Northwest Animal Centre in Thunder Bay have been moved south to provide temporary shelter at the centre for displaced animals while families get settled. Emergency pet food and supplies: Approximately 75,000 lbs of emergency dog food is on its way to Northern Ontario to replenish supplies that have already been distributed to feed pets impacted by the wildfires. Families are also receiving crates, leashes, collars, harnesses, bowls, and other essential pet supplies.

Approximately 75,000 lbs of emergency dog food is on its way to Northern Ontario to replenish supplies that have already been distributed to feed pets impacted by the wildfires. Families are also receiving crates, leashes, collars, harnesses, bowls, and other essential pet supplies. Veterinary care: Offering wildfire telehealth support for pets, as well as free in-person veterinary services for animals impacted by the wildfires, including health checks, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services when needed.

Offering wildfire telehealth support for pets, as well as free in-person veterinary services for animals impacted by the wildfires, including health checks, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services when needed. Additional supports: Working with partners to identify temporary RV parking for families travelling with animals and coordinating support for livestock if required.

Anyone affected by the wildfires who needs support with their pets is encouraged to call 1-888-ONT-SPCA (668-7722) and follow the prompts to be connected with available services.

“The situation continues to evolve every day, and we know more families may need support in the days and weeks ahead,” says Shawna Beaulieu, Regional Director, Northwestern Ontario, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “When families arrive at evacuation centres, we want to make sure they have the pet food, supplies, veterinary care, and other support they need to stay together while they focus on getting through this emergency.”

To learn more or donate to the Ontario SPCA’s Emergency Response Fund, visit ontariospca.ca/emergency-response