Bracebridge OPP Charge Two Drivers At The Same Time With Impaired

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers simultaneously with impaired driving.

On July 19, 2026 at 1:40 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded from a concern from a member of the public about the condition of two drivers who were travelling on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township. Officers located the two vehicles near Moon River Road, conducted a traffic stop of both vehicles and subsequently arrested and charged 26-year-old Alexander Toth of Gravenhurst, with Impaired Driving and Over. Police have also charged 26-year-old Thomas Cote of Oakville, ON, with Impaired Driving – Over 80.

Both accused parties will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 1, 2026 to answer to their charges.

Impaired driving has a significant impact on the safety of Muskoka roads, if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call police. The consequences for driving while impaired are significant and include an immediate 90-day drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.