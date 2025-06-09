Two Vehicle Collision In Orillia Leads To Several Charges

Members of the Orillia OPP, responded to a multi-vehicle collision that has led to impaired and drug related charges near High Street in Orillia, Ontario late Saturday evening.

On June 7, 2025, at 11:01 pm, Orillia OPP received a call regarding a multi-vehicle collision near High Street in the city of Orillia. The driver of the vehicles displayed signs of impairment and officers were led into an impaired driving investigation. Through the investigation officers confiscated drugs and alcohol.

As a result; Scott Arnold; 40 years old of Barrie, ON. was subsequently charged with:

· Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Possession of Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine

· Possession of Schedule 1 substance – Opioid

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Dangerous Operation

· Possess more than one licence

· Drive motor vehicle, no current validated permit

The accused is scheduled to appear before the courts on July 15th, 2025 and their drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 7 days.