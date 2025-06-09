Huge One Day Sale At The Brick In Huntsville On Thursday June 12th 

The Brick – Huntsville
Is excited to announce our,
1DAY ONLY
VIP SALE!
Thursday June 12th
10AM – 6PM
Save up to 30% Off sofas, Sectionals and Recliners! 30% Off Bedroom & Dining Packages!
-
Save up to 50% Off Select Top Brand Name Mattresses!
-
Buy More, Save More – Get up to an extra $500 Off Select Top Brand Name Appliances!
-
PLUS – We’ll pay the GST on select brands of major appliances!
-
Buy now and take 4 Years to Pay with 0% Interest! *oac*
-
Can’t make it? Call to order – 705.990-0723
-
Or email us at hnt@thebrick.com
*This article is sponsored by: The Brick Huntsville