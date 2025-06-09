Huge One Day Sale At The Brick In Huntsville On Thursday June 12th 

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
The Brick – Huntsville
Is excited to announce our,
1DAY ONLY
VIP SALE!
Thursday June 12th
10AM – 6PM
Save up to 30% Off sofas, Sectionals and Recliners!                                30% Off Bedroom & Dining Packages!
  • Save up to 50% Off Select Top Brand Name Mattresses!
  • Buy More, Save More – Get up to an extra $500 Off Select Top Brand Name Appliances!
  • PLUS – We’ll pay the GST on select brands of major appliances!
  • Buy now and take 4 Years to Pay with 0% Interest! *oac*
  • Can’t make it? Call to order – 705.990-0723
  • Or email us at hnt@thebrick.com

*This article is sponsored by: The Brick Huntsville

