Gun, Drugs And Cash Taken Off The Streets In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit and OPP Canine have arrested and charged a person with drug and firearm related offences.

On June 9, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of a person with a firearm near a business on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers located and arrested the suspect. Officers located a high-capacity magazine, and a quantity of cocaine valued at over $25,000 and $10,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, Devonte Caooa, 25-years-of-age of Brampton was arrested and charged with:

Traffick in schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused was held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay and is scheduled to appear on June 10, 2025.