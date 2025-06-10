Resident Of Tiny Wins $2M With Ontario 49

Walter Kondur of Tiny is celebrating after winning a $2 million top prize in the ONTARIO 49 draw on April 23, 2025.

Walter, a proud father of two, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of two, has been playing the lottery with OLG for decades. He enjoys playing ONTARIO 49, DAILY KENO, LOTTO 6/49, and INSTANT tickets. The retiree plays ONTARIO 49 as part of his weekly routine and is now delighted to be celebrating his first big win!

“I always play with my own numbers,” he shared, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. “The winning combination included one of my grandkids’ birthdays!”

Walter recounted the moment he discovered his incredible windfall. “It was Thursday morning, and I was checking the winning numbers on my phone when I realized my ticket matched. I showed my phone to my son, and he thought I’d won a Free Play,” Walter said with a chuckle. “I told him to take another look. When he saw that I’d won the top prize, he was shocked! At first, he didn’t believe it, but once it sank in, he was absolutely thrilled.”

When asked how it feels to win the lottery, Walter smiled and said, “It’s very exciting! What comes to mind right away is how much good you can do with the money. I look forward to helping my kids.”

In addition to sharing with his children, Walter plans to purchase a new house, a truck, and a boat.

ONTARIO 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Combination Play is available in five-, seven-, eight- and nine-number selections. Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. Visit the ONTARIO 49 page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar/On the Run on Country Road 93 in Midland.