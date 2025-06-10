Dear Friends of CNIB Lake Joe,

The countdown is on — and the buzz is real! After an incredible presale, tickets for Lake Joe Live 2025 are now available to the public and moving fast.

Join us on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the stunning CNIB Lake Joe for a lakeside evening of live music, great food, and unforgettable vibes — all in support of Canadians with sight loss.

This year’s event features an exclusive acoustic performance by The Trews Acoustic Trio, set against a breathtaking Muskoka sunset. Get a taste of what’s coming by listening to their iconic hit “Highway of Heroes”.

Every ticket helps fund life-changing programs at CNIB Lake Joe, empowering kids of all ages with sight loss to build confidence, independence, and lifelong connections.

Secure your spot today before we sell out!

For more event information – Click here.

Let’s make this summer unforgettable!