Huntsville OPP Hosting Presentation On Human Trafficking And Child Exploitation

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are partnering with the Town of Huntsville and the Algonquin Theatre to present a free learning opportunity for the public about in the areas of Human trafficking and Child Exploitation.

Presentations will be made by the O.P.P. Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Units. This session will discuss the ways to identify the risks associated, ways to protect ourselves and our children and where to find help if you or somebody you know needs it.

Please join us at the Algonquin Theatre on Wednesday June 11 from 7-9pm.

The event is free to attend but we ask that attendees consider bring a non-perishable food item for the Corner Lighthouse Foodbank.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.