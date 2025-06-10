Special Film Night Celebrates The Spirit Of The HHS Hoyas Robotics Team With The Support Of Reel Alternatives

Did you know Huntsville is home to a world-class high school robotics team? Reel Alternatives Huntsville is providing support for the team to host a very special evening to celebrate Hoya Robotics Team 4152 after their 3rd place finish at their first ever appearance at the World Robotics Championships, held this spring in Houston, Texas.

On Monday, June 16th the community is invited to attend a special evening celebrating the team starting at 7pm at the Algonquin Theatre. No tickets are required but donations at the door are appreciated. The highlights of the evening will be a presentation by the HHS robotics team including a special appearance by their competition robot followed by the inspirational documentary, Inventing Tomorrow, which celebrates passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world’s environmental threats.

“When the HHS team approached us about screening a film, we immediately knew we wanted to support the group and help spread the word about the students’ truly impressive achievements and drive,” says Rob Saunders, a long time Reel Alternatives committee member. “Hosting a film night is a great way for our non-profit group to give back to the community.”

In approaching Reel Alternatives, HHS team mentors, Alison Dumont and Ian McTavish, wanted to shine a light on how the Robotics team students are representing our community well with incredible dedication to advancement of technology, and with their whole hearts. And, as they noted proudly, the team is around 40% girls with a goal to keep this number rising.

At the June 16th event, Hoya Robotics Team 4152, which has now grown to 50 students over its 12-year existence, is looking to thank the community for their support. This past season was the most successful season for the team and thanks to local companies, organizations and community individuals they were able to compete at the world championships.