North Bay Gets Its First Funded Cardiac Rehab Program

in partnership with the Nipissing Wellness Ontario Health Team (NWOHT), University Health Network (UHN), Canadore College, Nipissing University, YMCA of Northeastern Ontario, and Canadian Shield Health Services — has launched the first comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation program in North Bay, ON, aimed at improving health outcomes for people living with heart disease.

A $100,000 investment from NWOHT accelerated the program’s launch. The patient-centred program is running as a pilot for the next 20 weeks, with plans to expand when additional funding is secured. To remove barriers to care, patients will access all services in this program for free.

Cardiac rehabilitation is a key component of best practice for patients living with cardiac disease. However, despite the recognition of the value rehabilitation brings to patients and the healthcare system, there is a marked gap in equitable access to publicly funded cardiac rehabilitation across the province.

Ensuring access to rehabilitation services is critical to help people recover fully from a heart event or procedure. Through exercise, education, and counselling, cardiac rehab programs have demonstrated clearbenefits for patients, providers, and the health system, including better health outcomes, lower risks of complications, and reduced healthcare utilization.

The North Bay Cardiac Rehab program meets national best-practice guidelines and is modeled on the comprehensive approach to care delivered at UHN’s Toronto Rehab, recognized for its excellence in cardiovascular rehabilitation and whole-person care.

With sustainable funding and a streamlined referral process, the program will offer patients timely access to16 weeks of specialized rehabilitative care, leading to improved health outcomes and potential savings of over $500,000 annually for the local health system.

Key features of the cardiac rehab program include:

• Personalized, safe , and effective exercise prescription s

• S upervised exercise classes

• Education sessions led by registered healthcare professionals

• N utrition workshops and counselling by a registered dietitian

• Access to social work , mental health support services , and community programs

• 16-week membership to the YMCA and a partner rate membership for 6 months post-program



Quick Facts

• Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in Canada

• In Ontario, it accounts for over 200,000 emergency department visits each year

• North Bay has a higher prevalence and mortality rate from heart disease than the provincial average, yet has no publicly funded cardiac rehab program

• Only about 35% of the eligible patients currently have access to cardiac rehab in Ontario

• UHN research shows cardiac rehab participants are up to 50% less likely to die from a second heart attack or stroke

• Cardiac rehab is safe and it improves physical activity, mental health, diet, medication adherence, smoking cessation, and overall quality of life

• Cardiac rehab is a cost-effective intervention with the potential to save the local healthcare system over $500,000 annually

Quotes

“As North Bay’s first cardiologist I have been pleased to help to bring excellent cardiac care closer to home. The development of this cardiac rehab program is a continuation of that mission and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this project a reality.” – Dr. Jari Tuomi, Adult General Cardiologist, CEO and Founder, North Bay Cardiology

“The pilot launch of North Bay Cardiac Rehabilitation Program illustrates the benefits that come from organizations working together to address gaps in local services. Together we have the power to improve access to high quality health care for people living with heart disease in the Nipissing district.” -Wendy Smith, Executive Director, Nipissing Wellness Ontario Health Team

“Cardiovascular rehabilitation makes a real difference in the lives of people affected by heart conditions – people live longer and live better when they have access and participate. We are delighted to be working with Dr. Tuomi, health system leaders, academic partners, and strong community organizations. UHN is proud to support this innovative effort to close geographic gaps in cardiac care and bring vital services closer to those who need them most.” – Dr. Paul Oh, Medical Director & GoodLife Fitness Chair, University Health Network

“Canadore College is pleased to be partnering with University Health Network and North Bay Cardiology on this new rehab site. This collaboration demonstrates the purpose behind the creation of The Village at Canadore College. The Village is Canadore College’s innovative health and wellness training facility. As a first-of-its-kind model in Canada, it emphasizes collaborative, interprofessional education and integrates Indigenous, Eastern, and Western approaches to health and wellness. Students enrolled in Canadore’s Human Care, Health Science and Social Services, and Sport and Recreation programs benefit from experiential learning opportunities in facilities such as North Bay Cardiac Rehab while addressing critical healthcare needs within our communities.” – George Burton President and CEO, Canadore College

“Nipissing University is proud to be a partner in the new North Bay Cardiac Rehab program. The new program will not only enhance the health and well-being of our community, but will open up unparalleled opportunities for our students and faculty members to engage in collaborative research and hands-on experiential learning. From kinesiology to nursing, this clinic will enable students to apply their knowledge, collaborate across disciplines, and contribute meaningfully to real-world patient care.” – Dr. Kevin Wamsley President and Vice-Chancellor, Nipissing University

“We are proud to support patients from the North Bay Cardiac Rehab program. We know that recovery doesn’t end when someone leaves the hospital. As part of this partnership, the YMCA will provide patients with complimentary memberships to ensure they continue along their recovery journey. The YMCA Pathway to Wellness Membership will be available upon completion of the cardiac rehab program. We’ve seen how transformative it can be to regain personal strength and confidence in a supportive, community environment like the YMCA. We’re honoured to be a part of this innovative program working alongside partners who believe in igniting potential.” –Lorrie Turnbull President and CEO, YMCA of Northeastern Ontario

“Canadian Shield is honoured to support North Bay’s first funded cardiac rehab program by providing no-cost mental health and social work services to participants. This collaboration highlights the strength of collective leadership and innovation in Northern Ontario, and we’re proud to be part of a program rooted in equity, dignity, and community empowerment.” -Robin Cheslock Clinical Director, Integrated Care Services, Canadian Shield Health Care Services