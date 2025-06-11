Orillia OPP Find Impaired Boater Following An Incident In A Restricted Docking Zone

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with impaired operation of a vessel following an incident in a restricted docking zone.

On June 9, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers responded to reports of a boat operator attempting to dock in a restricted area at the Old Cruises Fishing Dock. Witnesses provided officers with a description of the individual, who, during the docking attempt, severed the lines of a local fisherman.

Upon arrival, police conducted an impaired operation investigation. Based on interactions with the individual and witness statements, officers determined that the boat operator was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, James Hay, age 61, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 08, 2025, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia