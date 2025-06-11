OPP Looking For Video Footage After Pedestrian Struck In Washago

Members of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a collision where a single motor vehicle struck pedestrian approximately two weeks ago.

On May 25, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., members of the Orillia OPP Detachment along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian on Muskoka St. in the Township of Severn.

At the time the pedestrian was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI).

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident to call Orlllia OPP at 705 326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.