Bandshell Concert Series In Memorial Park Returns To Bracebridge

Muskoka411 Staff
Downtown Bracebridge comes alive this summer with the return of the annual Bandshell Concert Series in Memorial Park. Free live performances will take place every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., starting July 2 and continuing through the end of August.

This year’s exciting lineup features a variety of musical styles from talented local and regional artists:

  • July 2: Muskoka’s Men Folk
  • July 9: Mighty Lopez
  • July 16: Northern Lights Steel Orchestra
  • July 23: Neil Hutchinson
  • July 30: The Hopheads
  • August 6: Luke Crans
  • August 13: Christina Hutt
  • August 20: Briar Summers
  • August 27: Jessica Sole
Music lovers of all ages are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great entertainment under the open sky. Concerts are free to attend, and donations are welcome to support the artists.

To learn more, visit bracebridge.ca/bandshell.

Make a night of it!
Before the music starts, explore Bracebridge’s vibrant culinary scene. Whether you’re craving gourmet cuisine, a quick bite from a local food truck, or a relaxing patio meal with views of the falls, there’s something for every taste. Don’t forget to check out the town’s craft breweries for a locally brewed refreshment.

Plan your visit at visitthebridge.ca.

