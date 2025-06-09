Lower Speed Limits Are Coming To Some Roads In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge is moving forward with a comprehensive update to speed limits across its municipal road network as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety for all users, support community well-being, and encourage responsible growth.

Beginning in the urban areas of town this year, Bracebridge will reduce speed limits on roads within its jurisdiction, following recommendations from the Town’s 2023 Transportation Master Plan (TMP) and a detailed staff review. The changes will primarily impact local roads in urban areas, where default speed limits will drop from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. A limited number of rural roads will also see speed reductions beginning in 2026.

The TMP, developed by ARCADIS Professional Services (Canada) Inc., was endorsed by Council in December 2023. One of its key safety strategies, aligned with Vision Zero principles, recommended reduced speeds to improve stopping sight distances, lower the risk of serious collisions, and make room for more accessible housing by easing driveway entrance requirements.

As part of the implementation:

Speed limits on most urban roads will be reduced to 40 km/h;

Select rural roads will also shift to 40 or 50 km/h, depending on factors like road curvature, surface type, and traffic volume;

School zones are excluded from this update and remain governed by existing regulations; and

A special case, Ann Street, will be reduced to 30 km/h to avoid the need for a rail crossing upgrade.

The speed changes will not take effect until appropriate signage is installed, requiring the placement of approximately 320 new signs. These changes are part of a broader commitment by the Town to foster safety, promote affordable housing, and support long-term economic development through smart infrastructure planning.

For more information, including a full list of affected roads, visit bracebridge.ca/TMP.

“The Town is committed to improving community safety and wellbeing. This update is about creating safer, more livable streets for all road users, drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and children. By reducing speed limits, we’re taking an important step toward making our roads safer and supporting community vibrancy.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge