Canoe Incident Claims The Life Of Two People On Sturgeon Lake

Members from the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a boating incident on Sunday afternoon that took the lives of two male adults.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP along with fire and EMS were dispatched to a boat that had capsized on Sturgeon Lake at approximately 3:06 pm on June 08, 2025. The canoe was carrying three males, one was able to make his way to shore while two adult males were unable to remain afloat and succumbed to their injuries. Life jackets were not present in the boat.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP (including the Marine unit) along with City of Kawartha Lakes Fire, City of Kawartha Lakes EMS and OPP Aviation aided in the lifesaving and recovery measures.