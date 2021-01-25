Two Snowmobile Collisions This Past Weekend

On January 23, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers along with Tiny Township Fire Services and County of Simcoe Paramedics responded to report of a snowmobile that had rolled over on Manitou Circle in Tiny Township. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment. Investigators later issued the operator of the involved snowmobile an offence notice for failing to wear a helmet.
On January 22, 2021 at 2:48 p.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Simcoe County Paramedics were dispatched to an incident at a Robins Point Road home were it was later determined that an infant was injured as a result of a snowmobile mishap on private property. The infant was treated at Georgian Bay General Hospital and released.
Why aren’t the trails closed anyway like the North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit closed theirs under the stay-at-home order?
Other Health Units and even the OFSC agree Toronto and area people need to stay home with their sleds and stop the spread.