Two People Taken To Hospital After Snowmobile And Vehicle Collide On Hwy. 12 In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle versus snowmobile collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Atherley Road in the City of Orillia.

On February 22, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers of Orillia OPP, along with Orillia Fire and Simcoe County Paramedics were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at Hwy 12 & Atherley Rd. Upon arrival, officers observed both a snowmobile and motor vehicle with substantial damage.

As a result of the collision, two injured parties were transported to Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital with serious life altering injuries.

Investigation is ongoing and the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement unit (TIME) will be assisting. The intersection remains closed currently. We ask anyone with dashcam footage of the collision please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to assist with the investigation.