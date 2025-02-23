Huntsville High School Hosts Annual Staff vs Students Hockey Games

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

To kick off the start of semester two, Huntsville High School (HHS) hosted their annual staff vs. student hockey game on February 3 at the Huntsville Summit Centre Don Lough Arena.

The event kicked off with a live singing of the National anthem of Canada sung by HHS student, Sophie Mann, and a ceremonial puck drop that featured Trillium Lakelands District School Board trustee, Bruce Reain. Ontario Provincial Police community officer, Ted Warman, was also in attendance.

The student team was made up of an equal number of Grade 11 and 12 students from both the boys and girls HHS varsity teams.

“HHS teacher/goalie, Sara Hutson, led the teacher team and eventually was the hero of the shootout for a heart-stopping five to four victory for the staff over the students. This marks the second victory in the past three years since this tradition restarted after the pandemic,” said HHS vice-principal, Aaron Beausoleil.

“This is a great way to take some time away from school to play hockey, especially when it’s just for fun at the end of the day. Having the whole school watching is pretty cool too,” said HHS Boy’s Hockey Team captain, Blake Willms.