Heading Off On Vacation? Make Sure Your Home Is Ready

Take Precautions To Help Prevent Thieves From Paying A Visit
Are you heading south for a sunny vacation, or off to a ski resort? Take steps to ensure your home is safe and secure while you’re gone.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members across East Region have these suggestions:
- Do not announce your vacation plans on social media
- Don’t advertising your absence by posting pics while you are away
- Arrange for someone to look after your home so it appears occupied – this includes shovelling the walkways and driveway, picking up mail, flyers and newspapers and putting out garbage and recycling for normal pickup
- Ask trusted neighbours to keep an eye on your home while you are away and leave your vacation contact info with them in case of an emergency
- Use timers for lights and have exterior lights with motion detectors
- Make sure all windows and doors, including garage doors, are locked
- Leave shades and blinds in a position that you normally would have them
- If possible, ask a neighbour to park in your driveway
- Make sure smoke and burglary alarms are functioning properly and armed
- If you have them, make sure surveillance or doorbell cameras are working
- Catalogue your valuables and consider a safety deposit box
- Review your home insurance policy
Your vacation should be an enjoyable, relaxing experience. Taking these steps can help to ensure your return home isn’t a nightmare.