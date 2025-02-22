Heading Off On Vacation? Make Sure Your Home Is Ready

Take Precautions To Help Prevent Thieves From Paying A Visit

Are you heading south for a sunny vacation, or off to a ski resort? Take steps to ensure your home is safe and secure while you’re gone.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members across East Region have these suggestions:

Do not announce your vacation plans on social media

Don’t advertising your absence by posting pics while you are away

Arrange for someone to look after your home so it appears occupied – this includes shovelling the walkways and driveway, picking up mail, flyers and newspapers and putting out garbage and recycling for normal pickup

Ask trusted neighbours to keep an eye on your home while you are away and leave your vacation contact info with them in case of an emergency

Use timers for lights and have exterior lights with motion detectors

Make sure all windows and doors, including garage doors, are locked

Leave shades and blinds in a position that you normally would have them

If possible, ask a neighbour to park in your driveway

Make sure smoke and burglary alarms are functioning properly and armed

If you have them, make sure surveillance or doorbell cameras are working

Catalogue your valuables and consider a safety deposit box

Review your home insurance policy

Your vacation should be an enjoyable, relaxing experience. Taking these steps can help to ensure your return home isn’t a nightmare.