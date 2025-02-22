Heading Off On Vacation? Make Sure Your Home Is Ready

Take Precautions To Help Prevent Thieves From Paying A Visit

Are you heading south for a sunny vacation, or off to a ski resort? Take steps to ensure your home is safe and secure while you’re gone.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members across East Region have these suggestions:

  • Do not announce your vacation plans on social media
  • Don’t advertising your absence by posting pics while you are away
  • Arrange for someone to look after your home so it appears occupied – this includes shovelling the walkways and driveway, picking up mail, flyers and newspapers and putting out garbage and recycling for normal pickup
  • Ask trusted neighbours to keep an eye on your home while you are away and leave your vacation contact info with them in case of an emergency
  • Use timers for lights and have exterior lights with motion detectors
  • Make sure all windows and doors, including garage doors, are locked
  • Leave shades and blinds in a position that you normally would have them
  • If possible, ask a neighbour to park in your driveway
  • Make sure smoke and burglary alarms are functioning properly and armed
  • If you have them, make sure surveillance or doorbell cameras are working
  • Catalogue your valuables and consider a safety deposit box
  • Review your home insurance policy

Your vacation should be an enjoyable, relaxing experience. Taking these steps can help to ensure your return home isn’t a nightmare.

