Skeleton Lake, Ontario’s Mickey Moone Channels 1950s Rock & Roll On New Single “Take It Easy” From Ride Alone

Skeleton Lake, Ontario multi-instrumentalist Mickey Moone has released his latest single from the project Ride Alone titled “Take is Easy”. Over two decades into the music game, Moone consistently reveals his influences, whether classic rock, first-wave punk…and this track: a hooky 50s vibe. Produced and mixed by the artist himself in his home studio, Mickey Moone provides all instrumentation and is the primary lyricist offering sentiments as You are the light in my day, you illuminate everything declaring his passion, hunger for love, and pleading for a match to loyalty with You’re a locomotive I’m the tracks you’re rolling on, I’ll bring you anywhere for free.

“Take It Easy” is the second release from Ride Alone, mastered by Steve Rizun, and has echoes of songs from yesteryear as well as Moone showcasing his accessible singing voice—not that there is anything wrong with his throatier style in former rock offerings like the gritty “Perspective”. “Take It Easy” highlights his range; the pace of the subtle strumming of retro guitar draws you in.

The music video for “Take It Easy” was shot entirely on a Samsung Galaxy 24 and directed by Marc Simmons over a Sunday afternoon before operating hours at a drive in theatre. Moone performs the song throughout the video, running around with his love, Julie ‘Ginger’ Moone. “Marc Simmons is a quick thinking, and naturally talented director! It was great working with him,” Moone said. Regarding the musical tones he offered, “I hope people will always find the work of Buddy Holly, and artists like Evelyn King. Maybe my music would lead them there.”

Known locally in southern Ontario as “that-folk-a-billy-country-rock-punk-guy”, Mickey Moone took all of the liberties he wanted in expressing his eclectic style. “The song is like a message within an analog bottle, sent from a simpler time across a digital ocean to bridge generations…regardless of mainstreams, or how much time goes by,” he said. “We all know the leap of faith an individual must take at the beginning of a relationship. I suppose “Take It Easy” is that moment in time. Sonically I was inspired to deliver a track that might have come from the 1950’s using todays accessible tech. I recorded it alone, one instrument at a time starting with the drums. It was one of those tunes where no words were scratched out or erased and each riff played was a riff laid.”

Mickey Moone loves what he does. Loves what he sings about. Loves what he plays. Passion abounds and this artist is ‘all in’. He mentions that “Take is Easy” comes from the first place he discovered rock and roll—hits of 50’s blasting through his dad’s boom box in the 80’s. Moone has played all over Canada and the United States over the years and will be performing and promoting “Take It Easy” from Ride Alone throughout 2025. Shows will include solo performances and full band arrangements with the Murder.