Huntsville High School Grade 10 Hospitality Students Learn From Celebrity Chef Michael Smith

Photo / Article Via TLDSB

On February 20, the Huntsville High School Grade 10 hospitality class had the unique opportunity to speak with and learn from Celebrity Chef Michael Smith at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.

Chef Smith is one of Canada’s best-known chefs, he is a passionate advocate for simple, sustainable home cooking, and an inspiration for families creating their own healthy food lifestyle. Chef Smith is the host and judge of numerous cooking shows seen on Food Network Canada, and is a member of the Order of Canada, Prince Edward Island’s Food Ambassador, a best-selling cookbook author, innkeeper, educator, professional chef, and home cook.

Also present was Chef Bill Pratt – a certified Chef de Cuisine with over 40 years’ experience in the food service industry. He is the founder and director of Chef Inspired® group of restaurants, and owns and operates 24 restaurants, a brewery, five food trucks, and a full catering division.

Students listened to Chef Smith speak about his culinary journey highlighting past experiences and challenges. Smith spoke with students about the importance of perseverance, following a passion, and how there are many paths one can take in their life. He even talked about himself at a young age feeling like a misfit and then finding a place where he was accepted in a restaurant kitchen. Students felt inspired, thought he gave good advice for their stage in life, and provided life advice that was relevant to them.

Students then participated in a question and answer period with each student asking a question from Chef Smith and/or Chef Pratt. Following, students were introduced to the chefs and staff at Deerhurst Resort and toured the kitchens.

“This presentation by Chef Smith was a great experience for us students and truly inspired me personally,” said HHS student, Kaylen Campbell. “We were able to see a vision into the world of what comes after secondary school, giving us innovation to follow our dreams.”

“Chef Smith was very inspiring,” said HHS student Amelia Quijada. “He talked about always having choices in life and that if you work hard you can achieve anything.”

“I think that it was really interesting hearing about the chefs’ journeys on becoming who they are today,” said HHS student Kaitlyn Kelsey. “I really liked how they didn’t just talk about cooking, they talked about life in general. What they were saying about not thinking too much about your future really stuck out to me.”

“Chef Smith didn’t disappoint, nor did he sugar coat anything! He spoke to, not at, my group of students in a way that left them empowered,” explained HHS hospitality teacher, Mr. Young. “He reassured the students that it was ok to not know where they are going, or have a plan for their future at this point in their lives. He encouraged them to be lifelong learners, seek knowledge from the right people in their lives, and to own their mistakes.”

Chef Smith and Chef Pratt were at Deerhurst Resort as hosts of East Coast Eats – a culinary weekend event.