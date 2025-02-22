Orillia OPP Investigating A Trespass At Night Occurrence

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Orillia Detachment are investigating a Trespass at Night occurrence on Clinton Street, in the City of Orillia.

On February 22, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police received a call of a suspicious person attempting to gain access into a residence through a rear door. Prior to police arrival, the suspect fled on foot and was located shortly after at a local business on Memorial Ave. After further investigation police determined the female suspected was wanted by police on two outstanding warrants for theft related charges.

As a result, Marcia Lasalle, age 44, from Orillia has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Trespass at Night

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date.