Orillia Enhances Winter Control Operations

The City of Orillia is taking action to strengthen winter control operations in response to extreme snowfall this season. At a special meeting on Feb. 20, 2025, Orillia Council approved additional equipment for winter maintenance, including the replacement of four sidewalk blowers and the addition of a new loader-mounted blower.

“These investments ensure that we can continue providing safe and efficient snow removal for residents,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “With the significant snowfall this season, it’s crucial that we have the right equipment and resources to keep roads, sidewalks, and key areas clear and accessible.”

New Equipment to Improve Snow Removal Capacity

To enhance efficiency and reliability in winter operations, Council approved:

$66,000 (plus HST) for the replacement of four aging sidewalk blowers to enhance sidewalk clearing and snowbank removal.

$350,000 (plus HST) for a new loader-mounted blower, increasing the City’s capacity to remove high snowbanks at key locations such as intersections, school zones, and select residential streets.

Staff have looked at proactive steps to allow the City to procure some of the new equipment within five-10 business days.

Increased Budget for Winter Control Operations

Due to extreme snowfall accumulation – 455 cm to date – the City’s winter maintenance budget has been significantly impacted. To ensure ongoing service, staff have identified $530,000 in potential additional support, if required, to sustain operations for the remainder of the season. This funding would cover:

$255,000 for contracted snow removal services.

$215,000 for vehicle and equipment repairs and additional road salt.

$60,000 for increased fuel costs due to higher-than-average snow-clearing efforts.

“The additional support will help maintain service levels and ensure we have the resources to manage ongoing snow removal, particularly as we continue to experience heavy snowfall this season,” said Roger Young, General Manager of Environment and Infrastructure Services. “Staff will continue to assess winter maintenance costs as the season progresses. Any necessary adjustments will be reviewed as part of the City’s year-end financial assessment.”

Planning for Sustainable Winter Operations

The City of Orillia has a dedicated Winter Control Stabilization Reserve to address unpredictable weather conditions and the costs associated with extreme snowfall events.

At the Feb. 20 special meeting, Council also approved directing 100 per cent of the remaining balance from the 2024 winter operations budget to the Winter Control Stabilization Reserve.

Orillia’s winter control operations are guided by Ontario Regulation 239/02 – Minimum Maintenance Standards, ensuring compliance with provincial requirements for road and sidewalk safety, and the City’s Winter Control Policy. The City remains committed to maintaining safe winter conditions while also exploring opportunities to improve efficiency and sustainability in its snow-clearing operations.

Residents are reminded that snow from private properties must not be placed onto City roads or sidewalks. If snow removal from private property is needed, residents may arrange for disposal through contracted services.

For more information on winter maintenance in Orillia, visit orillia.ca/WinterControl.