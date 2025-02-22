Mental Health Walk-In Clinic Now OPEN In Huntsville

Canadian Mental Health Association, Muskoka-Parry Sound (CMHAMPS) is happy to announce the opening of a new walk-in counselling clinic at their Huntsville Office location. The clinic offers walk-in therapy appointments for individuals seeking mental health support. The clinic is open Mondays and Thursdays, from 12-8pm, at the CMHA office located at 8 Crescent Rd in Huntsville.

CMHAMPS also offers walk-in services in Bracebridge every Wednesday from 12-8pm at their office at 173 Manitoba Street.

These walk-in clinics offer a much-needed service within our communities, as the demand for mental health services continues to rise.

No appointment or referral is needed and services are free .

For more information, call 705-789-8891 or visit their website at www.cmhamps.ca