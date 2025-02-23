Arrest Made After Gift Cards Were Stolen From St. Mary’s Church In Victoria Harbour

Muskoka411 Staff
With support from community members and considerable investigation time, investigators have identified two suspects in relation to this investigation.

Arrested on February 18, 2025, is 39 year-old Tay resident, Stephen Julien Junior Ladouceur with the following criminal offences.

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
  • Fraud Under $5000

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice  at a future date.

A second suspect has also been identified in relation to this investigation and a update will be provided upon the arrest of this outstanding individual.

Previous Story:

OPP Seeking Assistance in Break and Enter & Theft / Mischief Investigation at St. Mary’s Church Victoria Harbour

(TAY TOWNSHIP,ON)- Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a break and enter & theft with mischief to property .

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint on December 30, 2024, from a staff member of St. Mary’s Church located at 266 Albert Street, Victoria Harbour reporting an unlawful entry into the church overnight. Persons unknown smashed a window and entered the church removing $1500 of grocery gift cards.

The gift cards are described as being $30 and $60 valued cards, cashable at Foodland and No Frills stores.

Investigators would welcome any information of the person(s) responsible for this theft or the location or return of the stolen property.

