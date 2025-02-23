Huntsville Festival of the Arts Unveils New Intimate Concert Series At HFA Studio

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is excited to announce a new music series at their downtown studio location. Each month between March and May, audiences are invited to attend a ‘house concert style’ performance featuring folk musicians and singer songwriters up close and unplugged. The roster includes several local favourites: Gina Horswood, James Gray, Hannah & Nathan (Hannah Shira Naiman with Nathan Smith) as well as Emma Cook and Cindy Doire. “Come for the music, stay for the good vibes.” says Hannah Naiman, HFA’s Director of Programs, Education & Outreach, “It’s all about a night of music with friends at our “house.””

Concert Series Lineup:

March 6: Gina Horswood “Gina Horswood has become known as one of the most talented entertainers in Muskoka, switching seamlessly from her own music to classics and pop standards, much to the delight of the audience”- Jeff Carter, Hunters Bay Radio Website: ginahorswood.com

April 10: James Gray with Hannah & Nathan James Gray: A unique finger style guitarist, with a vocal that is hauntingly beautiful, Gray, often accompanied by a rather droll, humorous stage patter, immerses himself in each and every song with a soulfulness and attack that is infectious and disarming. www.jamesgraymusic.ca Hannah & Nathan: Huntsville’s Hannah Shira Naiman with Nathan Smith (The Barrel Boys/Vinta), CFMA winners and multi-instrumentalists join forces to deliver banjo-driven roots music with airtight vocal harmonies.www.hannahshiranaiman.com

May 1: Emma Cook & Cindy Doire Cindy Doire: An award-winning bilingual singer-songwriter with a soul that has traveled the globe. Cindy’s career spans Canada, the US, India, the UK, and beyond, and she has shared the stage with legendary artists like Gordon Lightfoot and Lynn Miles. Emma Cook: Known for her glacially pure voice, Emma is a storyteller at heart. Her folk and chamber pop influences have earned her rave reviews and airplay across Canada, the US, and the UK. Website: cindydoire.com , emmacookmusic.com

Doors open at 6pm, Showtime at 7pm. Suggested donation: $20 cash at the door BYOB and feel free to bring your favorite snacks to share. HFA Studio 58 Main St. E (Riverfront entrance)