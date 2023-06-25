Two People Taken To Hospital After Rollover Collision On Hwy. 35

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 35 in the Township of Minden Hills, Haliburton County.

On June 24, 2023, shortly after 4 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency services responded to a single passenger vehicle collision, where a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 35 crossed into the northbound lanes and rolled, coming to a rest on Moore Lake Estates Road.

Two occupants, after one was extricated, were transported to local hospital, and later airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. Highway 35 northbound was reduced to one lane and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.