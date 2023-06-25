Male Guilty Of Trespassing With Firearm, Failing To Stop For MNRF Officers

Tyler Corbiere from Manitoulin Island was found guilty of trespassing while in possession of a firearm, failing to stop for conservation officers, using a firearm carelessly to hunt, and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance. He received $10,000 in fines. In addition, two rifles with scopes, a spotlight, range finder and binoculars which were seized as part of the investigation, were forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on November 18, 2020, conservation officers were responding to a complaint of trespassing to hunt on Great La Cloche Island in the District of Manitoulin. Conservation officers observed Corbiere trespassing to hunt whitetail deer. He was in possession of a loaded high-powered rifle which he was aiming out of his truck window at a whitetail deer at the time officers made contact with him. He refused to stop and tried to flee from conservation officers while pointing a loaded rifle out the driver’s window. Conservation officers arrested him on site and seized all of his hunting equipment.

Justice of the Peace Lori-Ann Toulouse heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Gore Bay, on April 25, 2023.

