Male Guilty Of Trespassing With Firearm, Failing To Stop For MNRF Officers

Muskoka411 Staff
Photo courtesy of the MNRF

The Ontario government is safeguarding deer populations by ensuring hunters are following safety laws.

Tyler Corbiere from Manitoulin Island was found guilty of trespassing while in possession of a firearm, failing to stop for conservation officers, using a firearm carelessly to hunt, and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance. He received $10,000 in fines. In addition, two rifles with scopes, a spotlight, range finder and binoculars which were seized as part of the investigation, were forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on November 18, 2020, conservation officers were responding to a complaint of trespassing to hunt on Great La Cloche Island in the District of Manitoulin. Conservation officers observed Corbiere trespassing to hunt whitetail deer. He was in possession of a loaded high-powered rifle which he was aiming out of his truck window at a whitetail deer at the time officers made contact with him. He refused to stop and tried to flee from conservation officers while pointing a loaded rifle out the driver’s window. Conservation officers arrested him on site and seized all of his hunting equipment.

Justice of the Peace Lori-Ann Toulouse heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Gore Bay, on April 25, 2023.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.

