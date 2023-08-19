Two People Guilty And Fined For Moose Hunting Violations

Henry Bergeron of Sudbury pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing an illegally killed moose and making a false statement to a conservation officer. He was fined a total of $3,000 for both offences. In addition, his hunting licences have been cancelled and he is prohibited from hunting in Ontario for a period of one year.

Mathew Dixon of Wainfleet also plead guilty to hunting moose without a licence and possessing an illegally killed moose. He was fined a total of $3,000 for both offences and is prohibited from hunting in Ontario for the period of one year.

The court heard that on November 6, 2022, Dixon shot and killed a calf moose near the town of Alban. Dixon failed to purchase a moose hunting licence. Bergeron, who was not actively party hunting, was contacted once the moose was killed and brought to the site to invalidate his calf moose tag. Bergeron made false statements to the officers claiming he had shot the moose.

Justice of the Peace Holly Charyna heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sudbury, on December 12, 2022 for the matters involving Dixon and on June 28, 2023 for matters with Bergeron.

