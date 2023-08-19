New Traffic Measures And Detours For Laclie Street Reconstruction Project In Orillia

As a result of a review of the traffic impacts on streets surrounding Laclie Street during Phase 1 of the Laclie Street Reconstruction Project, the City of Orillia has implemented new traffic calming measures and detours.

“Construction activity can interrupt usual traffic patterns, and in this case, has resulted in more traffic on residential streets and concerns of speeding,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The City of Orillia has worked with our contractor to make adjustments to the detour route and we have introduced temporary traffic calming measures to deter speeding and to direct traffic to take arterial roads. We appreciate the patience of residents and businesses in the area as we address this.”

Detour Modifications and Signage:

The new detour for the Laclie Street Reconstruction Project reroutes traffic around the construction zone using West Street North, Coldwater Street and Fittons Road East (see map).

Additional signage has been installed on Matchedash Street North and Peter Street North to advise that the streets are local traffic only. Additional wayfinding signage is being installed along the revised detour route.

Traffic Calming Measures:

In an effort to address traffic speed concerns, temporary (for the duration of the current reconstruction project) ‘knock down bollard’ style traffic calming measures on Matchedash Street North have been installed. At the intersection of Matchedash Street North and Brant Street, the two-way stop has been changed to an all-way stop.

Phase 1 of the Laclie Street Reconstruction project and Tecumseth Street Reconstruction project were combined during the tender process and awarded to Arnott Construction Ltd., who is also completing Phases 2 and 3 of the Centennial Drive Area Improvement projects.

The work includes construction of local sanitary sewers, storm sewers and watermains, as well as construction of curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and asphalt paving on Laclie Street from Neywash Street to Borland Street East and Tecumseth Street from Laclie Street to Centennial Drive.

It is anticipated that the Laclie Street Reconstruction Phase 1 project and the Tecumseth Street Reconstruction project will be completed at the end of November 2023. For more information visit orillia.ca/lacliestreet.