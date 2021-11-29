Two People Face Several Charges After Traffic Stop In Huntsville

The Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Program began across the Province of Ontario on November 18, 2021 and will end on January 2, 2022.

Huntsville OPP have worked extremely hard over the first week of Festive R.I.D.E. in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays township areas. Twenty three R.I.D.E. check stops were set up on roadways throughout the Huntsville and Lake of Bays township areas.

From November 18, 2021 to November 25, 2021:

– Four people were charged with impaired driving.

– Forty five speeding charges were laid.

– Three distracted driving charges were laid

Huntsville OPP responded too one hundred thirty six traffic related complaints.

On November 19, 2021 at 12:18 p.m., in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in the area of Old North Rd., Huntsville a vehicle was observed travelling 151 km in 100 km zone. The vehicle was stopped by police. The OPP investigation resulted in the seizure of the following:

– Approximately 555.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine

– 115.27 grams of suspected cocaine

– Canadian Currency in excess of $10, 000

Driver, Feisal Jibril 21 years-of-age, of Toronto, has been charged with:

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- crack cocaine

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

– Flight from Peace Officer

– Race motor vehicle, (stunt driving)

Passenger, Rodrigo Martinez 22 year-of-age, of Orillia, has been charged with:

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- crack cocaine

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

– Two counts of fail to comply with release order

– Fail to comply with probation order.

– Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on December 15, 2021.