Two People Face Drug Related Charges In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals for drug trafficking and drug possession related offences.

On April 4, 2024, at about 2:00 p.m., Orillia OPP officers responded to a call for service regarding reports of drug activity at an address in the City of Orillia. Upon arriving at the location officers commenced their investigation and identified several individuals who were present. 5 individuals were arrested and officers continued the investigation. Two individuals were charged at the conclusion of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Fentanyl 5.3 grams

Cocaine 22 grams

69 medication tablets

Scales, packaging

Cell phone

Cathy Delong, 42-years-old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Trafficking schedule 1 substance – Cocaine

Possession of schedule 1 substance – opioid (other than heroine)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in May 2024.

Adam Norwood, 37-years-old, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

Possession of schedule 1 substance – opioid (other than heroine)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in May 2024.