OPP Find Impaired Driver During RIDE Program In Bala

Bracebridge OPP has charged a local person with impaired driving in Bala, ON.

On April 4, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala when their interaction with one driver raised a concern about the presence of alcohol. Officers continued their investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 30-year-old Shane Hill of Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation-Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 7, 2024 to answer to his charge.

The consequences for impaired driving in the province of Ontario, beyond the criminal charge, includes a 90-day drivers license suspension and a 7 day vehicle impound.