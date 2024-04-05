Male Wanted In Connection To Sexual Assault In Huntsville

The Muskoka Crime Unit is asking for the publics help with identifying a suspect in relation to a historical investigation.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is conducting an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in July 2015 in the town of Huntsville, ON after the victim came forward in October of 2023. An OPP sketch artist assisted the investigation by working with the victim and created a likeness of the suspect and police are asking for the publics help.

Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.