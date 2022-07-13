Two People Charged In Connection With Impaired Boating Incident On The Muskoka River

The Bracebridge OPP Marine Unit were patrolling the Muskoka River in the Town of Bracebridge on July 12, 2022 just after 9 p.m. when they observed a vessel speeding through a portion of the river where the speed is reduced without proper lighting. Officers caught up with the vessel and while conducting a safety check, entered into a criminal investigation of Impaired Operation.

Police arrested and charged 38 year-old Anthony Rossi of Toronto with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Resist Peace Officer.

The accused’s drivers license has been suspended for 90 days he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 23, 2022 to answer to his charges.

Police also arrested and charged the second person on-board, 34 year-old David Farris of London, ON, with Obstruct Peace Officer and Being Intoxicated in Public Place.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 23, 2022 to answer to his charges.