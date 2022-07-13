Impaired Driver Arrested After Driving Into Ditch

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a vehicle into the ditch on Ecclestone Drive near Muskoka Beach Road in Bracebridge at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

The single vehicle struck a road sign before veering off into the ditch. Fortunately, the driver did not sustain any injuries. Officers conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 52-year-old Timothy Gohm of Cameron, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

Gohm’s drivers license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 20 to answer to his charges.