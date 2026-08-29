Two New Student Trustees Sworn In At TLDSB Board Meeting

At the August 25, Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Public Meeting of the Board, two students were sworn in to represent their peers as the new student trustees by chair of the Board, Colleen Wilcox, and chief executive officer, Wes Hahn.

“Stepping into the role of student trustee is both a privilege and powerful responsibility. Your fellow students have placed their trust in you to amplify their voices, bringing their unique perspectives and lived experiences directly to our Board table,” said Wilcox. “On behalf of the trustees and senior administration, I offer my warmest congratulations to our two new student trustees. We are excited to learn, collaborate, and work with you to build strong, supportive learning environments for every student across the Board.”

Grade 11 Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute student, Zaina Baig, and Grade 12 Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School student, Mahua Gupta, signed a declaration of their intent to carry out the duties of a student trustee for a one-year term.

The pair will work together alongside the Trillium Student Senate* to advocate for TLDSB students and say they are looking forward to serving students and creating more opportunities for them to share their concerns.

“I want to make an impact and take action on ideas that will make our school communities more welcoming, inclusive, and enjoyable for everyone,” said Baig. “I hope to make a difference by helping create more opportunities for students to get involved, share their opinions, and feel like their voices are heard.”

“I have been interested in this position since I began high school,” explained Gupta. “I am hoping to tackle student mental health and discrimination against minorities through awareness campaigns and initiatives that provide students with support.”

*The Trillium Student Senate is a group of students made up of one representative from each of the secondary schools, including the Virtual Learning Centre, elected by their peers to help communication between students and bring student issues to the Board of Trustees.