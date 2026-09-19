Downtown Bracebridge Celebrates Creativity at Annual Autumn Art Market Sept. 26th

Downtown Bracebridge will come alive with art, music and creativity on Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the 3rd Annual Downtown Autumn Art Market, presented by the Downtown Bracebridge BIA in partnership with Muskoka Arts & Crafts.

Taking place along Manitoba Street from Taylor Road to Ontario Street, the Autumn Art Market brings artists, makers, performers and community organizations together in the heart of downtown during one of Muskoka’s most beautiful fall weekends.

Visitors can explore artist booths, watch live demonstrations and plein-air painting, meet local authors, enjoy live music and performances, and discover the many shops, restaurants, galleries and businesses throughout Downtown Bracebridge. This year’s market will feature artists from Muskoka Arts & Crafts and the ANNEX Collective, the Rising

Star Youth Market, Muskoka Group of Artists and Muskoka Authors Association, along with performances by Muskoka Theatre and Muskoka School of Dance Arts. Live music and entertainment will continue throughout the day.

“The Autumn Art Market is a great opportunity to bring people downtown to experience the incredible creativity we have here in Muskoka while also exploring our local businesses,” says Lindsay Alexander, Chair of the Downtown Bracebridge BIA. “We’re excited to continue growing this event and to add the Art That Gives Back Chair Auction this year as another way to showcase local artists while supporting our community.”

New to this year’s event is the Art That Gives Back Chair Auction, featuring six handcrafted Muskoka chairs built by Community Builders’ Muskoka Training Centre trainees working alongside offenders at Beaver Creek Institution through the Second Chances Woodworking Program. Each chair was then transformed into a one-of-a-kind work of art by offenders participating in the program, bringing together craftsmanship, creativity and community giving.

Net proceeds from the auction will be donated to the South Muskoka Manna Food Bank. Online bidding opens Monday, September 21 at 9:00am and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. All six chairs will be on display downtown during the Autumn Art Market, giving visitors an opportunity to see the artwork in person before placing their final bids. Details about the chairs and how to bid can be found at downtownbracebridge.com.

The Autumn Art Market is free to attend, and visitors are encouraged to spend the day exploring the market, enjoying the entertainment and experiencing Downtown Bracebridge during the fall season.