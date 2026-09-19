Collingwood OPP Warns Public Of Banking Scam

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising the public of a circulating banking fraud targeting residents in our area.

In this scam, fraudsters claim to be calling from a local bank and advise victims that their bank account has been compromised. The caller then directs the victim to log into what appears to be an online banking portal and requests their banking credentials. This information is subsequently used to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s bank account where they can retrieve funds.

The OPP is reminding residents to remain vigilant and never provide personal or banking information to anyone over the phone, by email, or through unsolicited links. If you are ever unsure whether a communication is legitimate, hang up and contact your financial institution directly using a trusted phone number or official website.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud should contact their financial institution immediately and report the incident to the Ontario Provincial Police by calling the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.