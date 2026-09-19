Ontario Investing $45,000 To Expand Canada Boat Racing Exhibit In Muskoka Lakes

Upgrades to include new interactive displays and interpretive signage

The Ontario government is investing $45,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to expand and improve the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame’s exhibit in Muskoka Lakes. As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the province is investing in local amenities and institutions that will help boost regional economies and increase tourism across the North.

“Our government is making investments to ensure people continue to enjoy the attractions that have helped make the Muskoka region a great place to live and visit,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “This investment in the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame’s new exhibit supports the delivery of quality, interactive programming and strengthens the region as a leading tourism and recreation destination.”

The Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame celebrates the rich history of Canadian boat racing, honouring the achievements and innovations of Canadian drivers, designers and boat builders. The organization’s facility offers captivating displays and immersive exhibits featuring iconic raceboats in an inclusive and accessible environment. With NOHFC funding, the organization will add five new interactive displays to its exhibit, Time Travel Through Canada’s Boat Racing History, as well as interpretive and Indigenous signage to its complementary trail system.

“The Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame is proud to thank MPP Graydon Smith and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for their generous funding and support of our bilingual interactive exhibits celebrating the remarkable achievements, innovations, and stories of Canadian raceboating,” said Ann Curley, Executive Director of the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame. “This important support has allowed us to enhance the visitor experience with engaging signage, bilingual interactive exhibits, bilingual display panels, Braille signage for visually impaired visitors, and an Indigenous storytelling trail. Together, these additions create a more inclusive, accessible, and engaging experience for visitors of all ages and abilities.”

“Our government continues to support organizations that are working to create more inclusive and accessible experiences for everyone,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “This project has helped the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame enhance its exhibits and ensure that more people can fully enjoy everything it has to offer. I’m grateful to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for recognizing the value of this project and helping make these improvements possible.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions, and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is supported by an increased provincial investment that brings the NOHFC’s annual budget to $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.