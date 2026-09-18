Four Teenagers Charged After Break And Enter Incident In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four youths in relation to a break and enter in Bracebridge.

On Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 5:15 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a break and enter that was in progress at a building located on McMurray Street near Quebec Street in Bracebridge.

The caller reported hearing items being broken and windows smashed. Officers attended the scene and located four young people inside the building and as a result of their investigation have charged four individuals.

Three Bracebridge youth aged 14, 15 and 16 years old and one 16-year-old Huntsville youth have each been charged with Break and Enter and Mischief.

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Youth Court- in Bracebridge on November 5, 2026 to answer to their charges. The accused’s identities are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).